Yuri Gagarin was the first man in space 60 years ago today
The Soviet cosmonaut made a dream a reality in 1961 when he spent 108 minutes orbiting the Earth
Yuri Gagarin proved the capabilities and limitations of humanity 60 years ago today, Emmet Ryan looks back on the legacy of the first person in space
The morning of April 12, 1961 marked the second big salvo in the space race. 60 years ago today, and less than 4 years after the first ever object created by humans went into space, Yuri Gagarin showed the stars were in our future.
As with all spacecraft of that era Vostok-1's technology is...
