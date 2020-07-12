We have the app, now we need to get the message to check in daily

The numbers look good for the contact tracing app rolled out by the government last week, but the hard work is only beginning.
The app, Covid Tracker Ireland, was officially launched on Tuesday, having become available late on Monday evening across all major mobile operating systems.
It took off quickly. It had reached 100,000 downloads by the time most of the country was awake, 250,000 by the launch later on Tuesday morning and 500,000 by...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team