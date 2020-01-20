Tim Cook talks his way around the €13bn question

Tim Cook came ready to compliment the audience when he received an award from Taoiseach Leo Varadkar on behalf of the IDA today, but there was little of substance in the Apple chief executive’s visit to Dublin.
It was all very light and jolly. There were shoutouts to JFK, the people of Cork, an effort to speak some Irish and a reference to meeting Hozier. The audience in the National Concert Hall lapped...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team