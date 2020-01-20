Tuesday January 21, 2020
Tim Cook talks his way around the €13bn question

Chief executive defends Apple’s tax record on visit to Dublin but Taoiseach avoids the issue

Emmet Ryan

Technology Correspondent

@emmetjryan
20th January, 2020
Martin Shanahan, IDA chief executive, Tim Cook, Apple chief executive, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Frank Ryan, IDA chairman, at today’s event. Picture: Fennell

Tim Cook came ready to compliment the audience when he received an award from Taoiseach Leo Varadkar on behalf of the IDA today, but there was little of substance in the Apple chief executive’s visit to Dublin.

It was all very light and jolly. There were shoutouts to JFK, the people of Cork, an effort to speak some Irish and a reference to meeting Hozier. The audience in the National Concert Hall lapped...

