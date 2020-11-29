Sunday November 29, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

The Andrson tapes: a music platform aiming to unearth new stars

Andrson, which uses audio analysis to match music labels and artists, is proving a hit with users since it launched last year

Emmet Ryan

Technology Correspondent

@emmetjryan
29th November, 2020
Neil Dunne and Zach Miller-Frankel, co-founders of Andrson, met at Trinity College Dublin’s a cappella group Trinitones. Photo: Fergal Phillips

You might be able to drop hot fire on the mic, or maybe you have the combined skills of Jimi Hendrix and Angus Young on the guitar, but you just need someone to hear your sound to take you to the next level.

Well, Andrson is here to help. The Dublin-based start-up is on course to raise €5 million to support its efforts to revolutionise the music industry.

Andrson is a recruitment and discovery music...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Tech View: Stem skills gap is not unique to Sligo – it’s a global problem

Eir chief Carolan Lennon’s claim that a lack of tech skills in the north-west was to blame for the company’s poor customer care rings hollow

Emmet Ryan | 2 days ago

HR software firm gets ready to take its team into new markets

Adam Coleman, HRLocker’s founder, has seen his company go from strength to strength – but he is already planning his exit

Emmet Ryan | 1 week ago

Tech View: Twitter’s latest brainwave is less than Fleet of foot

The social media world doesn’t need yet another stories function to add to the growing pile

Emmet Ryan | 1 week ago