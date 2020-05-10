Sunday May 10, 2020
Tech View: Zoom in a race against time to clean up its act

The videoconferencing app’s popularity has exploded during the coronavirus crisis, but with that popularity has come a host of privacy and security-related headaches

Emmet Ryan

Technology Correspondent

@emmetjryan
10th May, 2020
A Zoom videoconference: while the app has become hugely popular during the Covid-19 crisis, its lack of end-to-end encryption will cause the company headaches

You know those mornings when you wake up feeling like hell and you know something good happened the night before, but you’re not sure if you messed up? That’s pretty much been Zoom’s situation for the past month.

The video conferencing app flat-out exploded in popularity at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, and you already know the highlights. As its stock rose significantly, so too did the stock...

