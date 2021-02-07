Tech View: What’s next for Amazon as Bezos steps down?
Being a successful businessman is one thing but being a successful boss and steering a ship the size of Amazon is another matter – something Jeff Bezos’s replacement is soon to find out
The decision by Jeff Bezos to announce his retirement as chief executive of Amazon produced a string of questions, but all of them came down to the only one that matters. What happens now?
This goes for Bezos and the business. Starting with the latter, the short term should see little real change in approach.
Andy Jassy, who is replacing Bezos, was always the likely candidate to take the role. He has long been the...
