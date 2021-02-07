Subscribe Today
Tech View: What’s next for Amazon as Bezos steps down?

Being a successful businessman is one thing but being a successful boss and steering a ship the size of Amazon is another matter – something Jeff Bezos’s replacement is soon to find out

Emmet Ryan

 Technology Correspondent @emmetjryan
7th February, 2021
Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, is to step down as chief executive, meaning he leaves the leadership role on a high while avoiding some of the controversies the company has had to deal with. Photo: Getty

The decision by Jeff Bezos to announce his retirement as chief executive of Amazon produced a string of questions, but all of them came down to the only one that matters. What happens now?

This goes for Bezos and the business. Starting with the latter, the short term should see little real change in approach.

Andy Jassy, who is replacing Bezos, was always the likely candidate to take the role. He has long been the...

