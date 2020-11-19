Thursday November 19, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Tech View: Twitter’s latest brainwave is less than Fleet of foot

The social media world doesn’t need yet another stories function to add to the growing pile

Emmet Ryan

Technology Correspondent

@emmetjryan
19th November, 2020
Social‌ ‌media‌ ‌businesses‌ ‌are‌ ‌struggling‌ ‌to‌ ‌find‌ ‌ways‌ ‌to‌ ‌retain‌ ‌stickiness.‌ ‌People‌ ‌still‌ ‌go‌ ‌on‌ ‌all‌ ‌the‌‌ ‌apps‌ ‌a‌ ‌lot,‌ ‌but‌ ‌the‌ ‌value‌ ‌is‌ ‌in‌ ‌engagement

If‌ ‌everybody‌ ‌looked‌ ‌the‌ ‌same,‌ ‌we’d‌ ‌get‌ ‌tired‌ ‌of‌ ‌looking‌ ‌at‌ ‌each‌ ‌other, as Groove Armada once tunefully put it.‌ It’s a message that social‌ ‌media‌ companies‌ ‌really‌ ‌don’t‌ ‌seem‌ ‌to‌ ‌get, as‌ ‌yet‌ ‌another‌ ‌stories‌ ‌function‌ joined‌ ‌the‌ ‌pile‌ ‌last‌ ‌week.‌ ‌...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Tech view: The Irish tech firms that really are out of this world

Getting involved in space projects is an excellent opportunity to test the reliability of any technology, and Irish firms are moving into the sector

Emmet Ryan | 4 days ago

Varadkar to press Facebook on working conditions for its content moderators

Move comes as 30 people who were employed to filter out disturbing content on platform are now planning to launch legal action in the High Court

Roisin Burke | 4 days ago

Helping Vodafone connect with its new big tech vision

Miha Röthl, the company’s big data technology lead, wants to harness the power of artificial intelligence for good

Emmet Ryan | 4 days ago