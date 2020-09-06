Tech View: TikTok’s owner is in a race against the clock

The clock may yet strike midnight for TikTok in its bid to remain active in the US market, with new obstacles creating all kinds of issues for the Chinese social network.
ByteDance, the company that owns the popular app, has been given a deadline of September 15 by Donald Trump to sell off the US part of TikTok. The US president has questioned the privacy of user data, and there is the added issue of...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team