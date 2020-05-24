Sunday May 24, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Tech View: Through a glass brightly as Apple weighs up its latest spec

Google Glass’s failure hasn’t deterred tech giants from the idea of augmented reality glasses, and Apple is one company that could make the concept work

Emmet Ryan

Technology Correspondent

@emmetjryan
24th May, 2020
Can Google Glass make AR glasses acceptable? Getty

It’s a rumour within a rumour, but one that has a reliable enough source to make it worth wondering what it could mean. Can Apple make augmented reality (AR) glasses acceptable?

The move back towards AR glasses in the past 18 months, after the failure of Google Glass, has been slow but largely public by most players in the market. Google is looking at it, and so too Microsoft. The most interesting development...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Ian Lucey: ‘Aladdin’s genie is out of the bottle when it comes to working from home’

The software entrepreneur expects most workers not to go back to the office five days a week when the pandemic is finally over – a shift which his new software business Gipsy is well placed to capitalise on

Emmet Ryan | 10 hours ago

Tech View: Dorsey’s move sends a message on the future of work

The Twitter boss’s missive giving employees the option of working remotely forever is a huge call

Emmet Ryan | 1 week ago

Comment: HSE must be more open if it wants us to engage with its tracing app

There is no perfect solution to the data privacy concerns about the new technology, but an honest debate and transparent approach would go a long way towards giving the public the confidence to use it

Michael Spratt | 1 week ago