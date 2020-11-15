Tech view: The Irish tech firms that really are out of this world

There’s a trend growing in the Irish tech sector, still a small one but it’s worth noticing: more and more companies from this island are looking to the stars.
The latest episode of the Connected podcast featured Lios, formerly known as Restored Hearing, and it’s a great example of the route some Irish businesses are taking to end up in the space sector. One thing they often have in common...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team