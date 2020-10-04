Sunday October 4, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Tech View: The iPhone 12 could mean a very happy Christmas for Apple

The new models look set to make a big impact, thanks to finally embracing 5G and introducing new technology to improve image quality

Emmet Ryan

Technology Correspondent

@emmetjryan
4th October, 2020
Apple’s share price rose last week on the back of confidence in rumours about the new series of devices

The market is already giddy for the arrival of the Apple iPhone 12, and the phone maker needs to deliver big-time at its expected launch in just over a week.

Apple’s share price rose last week on the back of confidence in rumours about the new series of devices, which is expected to comprise four phones including one compact device, known just as iPhone 12, and one particularly beefed-up version, the iPhone 12 Pro Max. The...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

The highs and lows of Ireland’s 5G rollout

Last week, Three exuberantly entered the Irish 5G market using Ericsson technology. Meanwhile, US pressure resulted in Huawei being blocked in yet another territory, as new German rules excluded the Chinese telcoms giant

Peter O'Dwyer | 6 hours ago

Dylan Collins, founder of SuperAwesome, profiled

The tech superstar from Tipperary has sold SuperAwesome, his child-focused technology company, to Epic Games in a multimillion euro deal

Aaron Rogan | 6 hours ago

Addiction to online trading a problem since pandemic began, says counsellor

Barry Grant of Problem Gambling Ireland says 15 people have come forward to the charity after losing large sums in volatile markets

Aaron Rogan | 6 hours ago