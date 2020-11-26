Tech View: Stem skills gap is not unique to Sligo – it’s a global problem

Carolan Lennon probably wishes she had chosen different words on Wednesday when trying to explain Eir’s poor customer service record. The chief executive said it was a mistake to set up a customer care centre in Sligo because the county didn’t have the skills – a comment that was sure to backfire.
She immediately regretted the choice of phrase, but missed a bigger point. It’s not just Sligo that lacks the...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team