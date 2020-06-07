Sunday June 7, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Tech View: PlayStation 5 confirmed for Christmas as clash of consoles rages

This holiday season is a pivotal one for the consoles market, as streaming platforms have an increasing impact on games hardware

Emmet Ryan

Technology Correspondent

@emmetjryan
7th June, 2020
Sony is set to launch a new version of the PlayStation later this year

The clash of the consoles will go ahead as planned this Christmas, despite concerns that the Covid-19 crisis would delay it. PlayStation’s top bosses confirmed last week that the PlayStation 5 (PS5) would be out in time for the holiday shopping season, despite concerns that access to materials might delay production.

It’s a rare position for Sony, the console maker, as it’s the first time since the PlayStation 1 (PS1) that it enters a...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Analysis: Bringing virtual fans to the game is a good result for Aarhus

While the Danish club’s effort to beam fans into stadium via Zoom was not perfect, it shows creativity and a commitment to its sports-starved supporters

Emmet Ryan | 3 days ago

Tech View: Mind your language before Microsoft takes it off Windows too

The tech giant irked Gaeilgeoirs after dropping its support for the language on Outlook for Apple’s iOS. But a host of other tongues, with far more speakers, were also affected

Emmet Ryan | 1 week ago

Ian Lucey: ‘Aladdin’s genie is out of the bottle when it comes to working from home’

The software entrepreneur expects most workers not to go back to the office five days a week when the pandemic is finally over – a shift which his new software business Gipsy is well placed to capitalise on

Emmet Ryan | 2 weeks ago