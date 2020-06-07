Tech View: PlayStation 5 confirmed for Christmas as clash of consoles rages

The clash of the consoles will go ahead as planned this Christmas, despite concerns that the Covid-19 crisis would delay it. PlayStation’s top bosses confirmed last week that the PlayStation 5 (PS5) would be out in time for the holiday shopping season, despite concerns that access to materials might delay production.

It’s a rare position for Sony, the console maker, as it’s the first time since the PlayStation 1 (PS1) that it enters a...