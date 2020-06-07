Tech View: PlayStation 5 confirmed for Christmas as clash of consoles rages

The clash of the consoles will go ahead as planned this Christmas, despite concerns that the Covid-19 crisis would delay it. PlayStation’s top bosses confirmed last week that the PlayStation 5 (PS5) would be out in time for the holiday shopping season, despite concerns that access to materials might delay production.
It’s a rare position for Sony, the console maker, as it’s the first time since the PlayStation 1 (PS1) that it enters a...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team