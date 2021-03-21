Tech View: Older viewers take the plunge into streaming
Video-on-demand services are experiencing a boom in older audiences due to lockdowns, and terrestrial stations are cashing in by broadening offerings on their players
The fact that streaming services have benefited from the pandemic is not news. But research published by Deloitte last week illustrated how one aspect of this development has gone a little under the radar and that’s the growth of streaming among older users.
The study found that 43 per cent of the over-65s in Ireland used at least one video-on-demand service, such as Netflix or Disney+, in 2020. That’s up from 27 per...
