Subscribe Today
Log In

Tech Insight

Tech View: Older viewers take the plunge into streaming

Video-on-demand services are experiencing a boom in older audiences due to lockdowns, and terrestrial stations are cashing in by broadening offerings on their players

Emmet Ryan

 Technology Correspondent @emmetjryan
21st March, 2021
Tech View: Older viewers take the plunge into streaming
A new study found that 43 per cent of the over-65s in Ireland used at least one video-on-demand service in 2020

The fact that streaming services have benefited from the pandemic is not news. But research published by Deloitte last week illustrated how one aspect of this development has gone a little under the radar and that’s the growth of streaming among older users.

The study found that 43 per cent of the over-65s in Ireland used at least one video-on-demand service, such as Netflix or Disney+, in 2020. That’s up from 27 per...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Brothers Patrick and John Collison of Stripe: The headquarters of their business has been in San Francisco since it was founded, but Europe is becoming increasingly important

Analysis: Stripe announcement shows Dublin will become key to company’s global strategy

Tech Insight Emmet Ryan 5 days ago
Jack Dorsey is selling his first tweet as a non-fungible token, with the price up to $2.5 million

Tech View: Dorsey turns his first tweet into a unique selling point

Tech Insight Emmet Ryan 1 week ago
Alana Devitt of Accenture: ‘When someone comes in who looks and sounds like you, and they are doing these big technical roles, it definitely helps.’ Photo:Barry Cronin

Challenge now is to reverse the decline of women in tech

Tech Insight Emmet Ryan 2 weeks ago
Google is to remove all third-party cookies from its search engine

Tech View: The cookie finally crumbles as Google calls a halt

Tech Insight Emmet Ryan 2 weeks ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1