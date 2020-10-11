Sunday October 11, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Tech View: Nothing to fear from Crispr – in the right hands

The genetic editing tool, whose makers were awarded a Nobel Prize last week, is only as dangerous as the people using it

Emmet Ryan

Technology Correspondent

@emmetjryan
11th October, 2020
Emmanuelle Charpentier and Jennifer Doudna, joint winners of this year’s Nobel Prize for Chemistry

Science and technology are neither good nor evil. They just are. We decide what will come from discovery. We decide what we won’t allow such discoveries to be used for.

This has become more important to acknowledge in recent days following the awarding of the Nobel Prize in Chemistry to Emmanuelle Charpentier and Jennifer A Doudna for their work on Crispr, a genetic editing tool.

The fears that come just from those last...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Comment: Black hole research is an apt 2020 Nobel Prize winner

Andrea Ghez is the fourth woman to ever receive the prize for physics – and the second in three years

Emmet Ryan | 4 days ago

The highs and lows of Ireland’s 5G rollout

Last week, Three exuberantly entered the Irish 5G market using Ericsson technology. Meanwhile, US pressure resulted in Huawei being blocked in yet another territory, as new German rules excluded the Chinese telcoms giant

Peter O'Dwyer | 1 week ago

Tech View: The iPhone 12 could mean a very happy Christmas for Apple

The new models look set to make a big impact, thanks to finally embracing 5G and introducing new technology to improve image quality

Emmet Ryan | 1 week ago