Tech view: New EU digital laws will have Big Tech in their sights
The Irish Data Protection Commissioner’s €450,000 fine against Twitter failed to have much impact, but two new acts are more likely to have tech companies worried
After the limp €450,000 penalty issued by Helen Dixon, the Irish Data Protection Commissioner (DPC), to Twitter this week, it was easy to be somewhat underwhelmed by the European Union’s subsequent announcements of both the Digital Services Act (DSA) and Digital Markets Act (DMA).
These are not the same as the general data protection regulation (GDPR) – for better and, potentially, worse – and should not be viewed similarly to the relatively lightly...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Tech View: Yeager broke more than one barrier through sheer grit
The first man to break the sound barrier, who died last week at 97, put himself in harm’s way many times in the name of discovery
Analysis: EU’s digital overhaul will allow smaller firms to challenge big tech
E-commerce businesses will now be able to gain insight into the complex algorithms that have given tech giants such as Amazon their competitive edge
The Andrson tapes: a music platform aiming to unearth new stars
Andrson, which uses audio analysis to match music labels and artists, is proving a hit with users since it launched last year
Tech View: Stem skills gap is not unique to Sligo – it’s a global problem
Eir chief Carolan Lennon’s claim that a lack of tech skills in the north-west was to blame for the company’s poor customer care rings hollow