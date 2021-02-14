Tech View: Netflix‘s price hike is a gamble as our choice grows

Netflix is focusing attention on a long-running question with its latest price increase. How many streaming services can one person sign up to, and how much are they willing to pay for them?

The two highest of Netflix’s three price tiers are going up from March. The standard, which the majority of users pay for, will go from €11.99 per month to €12.99, while the premium will rise from €15.99 to €17.99.

Only...