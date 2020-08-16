Sunday August 16, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Tech View: Mulan is a litmus test for premium streaming services

The success or failure of the Disney+ movie release, which subscribers to the platform will have to pay extra to watch, will have an impact on how the industry moves forward

Emmet Ryan

Technology Correspondent

@emmetjryan
16th August, 2020
The price for Mulan will be $30 in the US

September 4 holds particular resonance in Ireland, because it marks the anniversary of the Flight of the Earls in 1607. It‘s also of significance elsewhere.

In 1839 the date marked the first armed conflict of the first opium war. France declared its Third Republic on that day in 1870. Mark Spitz won his seventh gold medal on September 4, 1972, and Google was founded on the same day in 1998. All of which is to...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Clock TikTok-ing for Microsoft to secure key deal

If TikTok is sold to tech giant Microsoft, it will largely be left to do its own thing while its new owner learns more about its audience, but there are dangers ahead

Emmet Ryan | 1 week ago

Tech View: Capitol Hill grilling rocks Bezos back on his heels

The Amazon multibillionaire and his Big Tech contemporaries cut unimpressive figures as they were interrogated by the US House Judiciary Committee last week

Emmet Ryan | 2 weeks ago

Tech View: Amazon Prime starts to roll out the big guns

The streaming service with deep pockets has been an also-ran from the start, but that may be about to change

Emmet Ryan | 3 weeks ago