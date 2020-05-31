Tech View: Mind your language before Microsoft takes it off Windows too

Microsoft made a decision that understandably irked Gaeilgeoirs last week, but its global implications go far beyond any debate on the Irish language.

The language will cease being supported on Outlook for Apple’s iOS. That means users of the service on iPads and iPhones will no longer be able to accurately write as Gaeilge. Understandably the move is not going down well with Irish speakers, but they are just the tip of the iceberg....