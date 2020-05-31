Sunday May 31, 2020
Tech View: Mind your language before Microsoft takes it off Windows too

The tech giant irked Gaeilgeoirs after dropping its support for the language on Outlook for Apple’s iOS. But a host of other tongues, with far more speakers, were also affected

Emmet Ryan

Technology Correspondent

@emmetjryan
31st May, 2020
Ciara Ní É examined what it was like to try and keep the language a core part of life for people in an environment more attuned with English in a recent TG4 documentary

Microsoft made a decision that understandably irked Gaeilgeoirs last week, but its global implications go far beyond any debate on the Irish language.

The language will cease being supported on Outlook for Apple’s iOS. That means users of the service on iPads and iPhones will no longer be able to accurately write as Gaeilge. Understandably the move is not going down well with Irish speakers, but they are just the tip of the iceberg....

