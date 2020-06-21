Tech View: It’s easy to spot the difference when AI doesn’t work

The imperfections in technology could not have been better highlighted than in the first game back of the English Premier League last Wednesday. Ørjan Nyland, the Aston Villa goalkeeper, clearly fell behind the goal-line with the ball after catching a cross by Oliver Norwood of Sheffield United.

The goal-line technology – which also famously cost Liverpool a goal against Manchester City by 12mm last season – didn’t notify Michael Oliver, the referee. The incident...