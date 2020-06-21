Sunday June 21, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Tech View: It’s easy to spot the difference when AI doesn’t work

Dystopian fiction does a good job of warning us that machines misinterpret instructions because they don’t think like us. There is no programme for empathy in AI yet

Emmet Ryan

Technology Correspondent

@emmetjryan
21st June, 2020
Boston Dynamics’ robotic Spot dogs were parodied in an episode of Black Mirror

The imperfections in technology could not have been better highlighted than in the first game back of the English Premier League last Wednesday. Ørjan Nyland, the Aston Villa goalkeeper, clearly fell behind the goal-line with the ball after catching a cross by Oliver Norwood of Sheffield United.

The goal-line technology – which also famously cost Liverpool a goal against Manchester City by 12mm last season – didn’t notify Michael Oliver, the referee. The incident...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Tech View: Fortnite’s freshening-up is proving fraught with pitfalls

The massively popular video game needs to mutate to survive, but delays have been the order of the day, angering its huge fanbase

Emmet Ryan | 1 week ago

Tech View: PlayStation 5 confirmed for Christmas as clash of consoles rages

This holiday season is a pivotal one for the consoles market, as streaming platforms have an increasing impact on games hardware

Emmet Ryan | 2 weeks ago

Analysis: Bringing virtual fans to the game is a good result for Aarhus

While the Danish club’s effort to beam fans into stadium via Zoom was not perfect, it shows creativity and a commitment to its sports-starved supporters

Emmet Ryan | 2 weeks ago