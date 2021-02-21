Subscribe Today
Tech Insight

Tech View: Is space your next frontier? Then read on

Do you remain calm under pressure, can you cope with irregular hours, lots of travel and time away from your family? If the answer is yes, then you could be on your way to becoming an astronaut

Emmet Ryan

 Technology Correspondent @emmetjryan
21st February, 2021
Tech View: Is space your next frontier? Then read on
Dr Norah Patten has more experience in training for spaceflight than anyone in the country and has taught at the International Space University

Do you have what it takes to go to space? That’s what the European Space Agency (ESA) asked for the first time in 11 years as it announced its call for astronauts last week.

The ESA will take on between four and six new full-time astronauts in the new programme, along with around 20 reservists, and it presents Ireland’s best shot at getting its first citizen in space.

The raw criteria just to...

