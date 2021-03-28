Subscribe Today
Tech View: Instagram’s new drafts function is an easy win

The social network’s decision to let content-creators make draft versions of stories shows it is listening to its users

Emmet Ryan

 Technology Correspondent @emmetjryan
28th March, 2021
Tech View: Instagram’s new drafts function is an easy win
By bringing out the drafts function for stories, Instagram is showing that the business pays heed to the concerns of those creating content on the platform

One small change coming to Instagram could make many users of the service very happy. The photo and video-sharing social network, owned by Facebook, will allow users to make draft versions of stories, allowing more control over the content they post.

Stories was originally Instagram’s answer to Snapchat, effectively replicating the core function of Snapchat within Instagram. Users of stories post vertical videos or stills. A series of these form a story which automatically deletes...

