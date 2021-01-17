Subscribe Today
Tech Insight

Tech view: Huawei’s issues won’t go away when Trump does

The Chinese tech giant had an opportunity to improve its situation in the West, but now it has a new controversy on its hands

Emmet Ryan

 Technology Correspondent @emmetjryan
17th January, 2021
Tech view: Huawei’s issues won’t go away when Trump does
A filing by Huawei to the Chinese national patent authority appears to reference technology used to identify Uighur Muslims, despite the company previously stating that none of its technologies was used to identify any ethnic group. Picture: Getty

Timing is often everything, and Huawei picked an awful moment to get caught up in another controversy. Donald Trump, the Chinese company’s biggest obstacle to getting back in the good graces of western society, is about to leave office. But the tech giant now has bigger worries.

A patent filed by Huawei has delayed, and possibly torpedoed, its hopes of mending the damage done to the business by the China-US trade war.

Having...

