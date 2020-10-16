Tech View: Gaming could be a hero to the economy

In the middle of his Budget 2021 speech last Tuesday, Paschal Donohoe, the Minister for Finance, mentioned a new tax credit for digital gaming. Detail was sparse, but some form of tax credit will be brought in or at least investigated next year. It was easy to forget in the middle of a budget heavily, and understandably, focused on Covid-19-related measures.

The credit, in whatever form it takes, should support Ireland’s growing games industry and...