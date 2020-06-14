Tech View: Fortnite’s freshening-up is proving fraught with pitfalls

The clock really is ticking for Epic Games, but the problem is that it needs to hit zero. The creators of the wildly popular Fortnite caused a huge buzz a few weeks ago when a countdown clock appeared on the game, teeing up the start of the next chapter. Then it kept resetting.
Fortnite is based on a freemium model. Players can jump in the action for free but buying outfits and other paraphernalia to...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team