Subscribe Today
Log In

Tech Insight

Tech View: Facebook cries foul over Apple’s giant switch-off

The rollout of enhanced privacy features on the iPhone allows users to disable online tracking, which is a huge blow to the social media giant’s business model

Emmet Ryan

 Technology Correspondent @emmetjryan
2nd May, 2021
Tech View: Facebook cries foul over Apple’s giant switch-off
Facebook won’t be able to see what Apple users are doing online thanks to new privacy features on the iPhone

Operating system updates tend not to be controversial. They certainly don’t result in months-long campaigns opposing them in anticipation of their rollout. But Apple’s most recent update to its operating system iOS 14.5 has more than bucked that trend.

For months, app developers, most loudly Facebook, have been crying out about the restrictions Apple’s update will impose on them. Mark Zuckerberg’s social media giant has gone to great lengths to portray itself...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Nuance was an early pioneer in speech recognition products but has been quiet for the past decade until it released the Dragon Ambient Experience, better known as Dax

Tech View: The real reason why Microsoft is buying Nuance

Tech Insight Emmet Ryan 2 weeks ago
Yuri Gagarin is still a hero in Russia. Picture: Getty

Yuri Gagarin was the first man in space 60 years ago today

Tech Insight Emmet Ryan 2 weeks ago
The Covid-19 pandemic has forced many businesses to migrate online, providing more potential access points for cybercriminals

Irish firms slower than others to invest in cybersecurity, survey finds

Tech Insight Eva Short 3 weeks ago
By bringing out the drafts function for stories, Instagram is showing that the business pays heed to the concerns of those creating content on the platform

Tech View: Instagram’s new drafts function is an easy win

Tech Insight Emmet Ryan 1 month ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1