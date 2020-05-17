Tech View: Dorsey’s move sends a message on the future of work

With one quick decision, Jack Dorsey, the founder of Twitter, may well have changed the face of work forever. And that last word is important.
In a missive to employees about plans to reopen Twitter’s offices as restrictions around Covid-19 are lifted, Dorsey has told staff that they will have the option to work remotely “forever”.
It’s a huge call for the boss of one of the best known businesses on...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team