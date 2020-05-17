Sunday May 17, 2020
Tech View: Dorsey’s move sends a message on the future of work

The Twitter boss’s missive giving employees the option of working remotely forever is a huge call

Emmet Ryan

Technology Correspondent

@emmetjryan
17th May, 2020
Jack Dorsey has told staff at Twitter that they will have the option to work remotely “forever”

With one quick decision, Jack Dorsey, the founder of Twitter, may well have changed the face of work forever. And that last word is important.

In a missive to employees about plans to reopen Twitter’s offices as restrictions around Covid-19 are lifted, Dorsey has told staff that they will have the option to work remotely “forever”.

It’s a huge call for the boss of one of the best known businesses on...

