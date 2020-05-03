Sunday May 3, 2020
Tech view: Contact-tracing app one of pandemic’s trickiest problems

Rollout of the Covid-19 app is on the way. But while it will help protect our health, how can we ensure our data is secure?

Emmet Ryan

Technology Correspondent

@emmetjryan
3rd May, 2020
A smartphone app intended to restrict the spread of Covid-19 is almost ready for roll-out but is coming under increased scrutiny due to data protection issues

As we near the two-month mark since the Covid-19 restrictions came into force to varying degrees, an important choice approaches. It’s not about whether to let people out to exercise beyond 2km from where they live or to allow non-essential businesses to re-open. It’s far more personal.

For the past few weeks, the questions about whether a Covid-19 tracing app would be rolled out by the HSE and what exactly it...

