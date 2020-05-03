Tech view: Contact-tracing app one of pandemic’s trickiest problems

As we near the two-month mark since the Covid-19 restrictions came into force to varying degrees, an important choice approaches. It’s not about whether to let people out to exercise beyond 2km from where they live or to allow non-essential businesses to re-open. It’s far more personal.
For the past few weeks, the questions about whether a Covid-19 tracing app would be rolled out by the HSE and what exactly it...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team