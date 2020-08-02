Sunday August 2, 2020
Tech View: Capitol Hill grilling rocks Bezos back on his heels

The Amazon multibillionaire and his Big Tech contemporaries cut unimpressive figures as they were interrogated by the US House Judiciary Committee last week

Emmet Ryan

Technology Correspondent

@emmetjryan
2nd August, 2020
Jeff Bezos floundered when questioned about Amazon‘s impact on small bricks and mortar businesses last week

Jeff Bezos hadn’t done this before and that, at least, was clear. The hearing involving big tech companies by the US House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday was at times dreary, childish, and not really clear about the antitrust issues it was meant to address.

It was still a rough ride for the Amazon founder and chief executive who, at best, came across as ill-informed. At worst, his performance could be perceived as heartless.

...

