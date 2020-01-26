Tech sector is long on jobs, but short on office space

The biggest challenge facing the tech sector – and arguably the economy as a whole – during this election campaign comes down to one number: 3,000.

There are plenty of ways to get to 3,000. But the relevant sum in this case is 8,000 minus 5,000.

Why? Because 8,000 is the estimated number of people with science, technology, engineering and maths (Stem) degrees required to graduate every year in order to fill the openings in the labour market. The...