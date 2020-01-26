Sunday January 26, 2020
Tech sector is long on jobs, but short on office space

For companies in scale-up mode, the options for offices are limited, and if this is not addressed it could have a knock-on impact on the whole economy

Emmet Ryan

Technology Correspondent

@emmetjryan
26th January, 2020

The biggest challenge facing the tech sector – and arguably the economy as a whole – during this election campaign comes down to one number: 3,000.

There are plenty of ways to get to 3,000. But the relevant sum in this case is 8,000 minus 5,000.

Why? Because 8,000 is the estimated number of people with science, technology, engineering and maths (Stem) degrees required to graduate every year in order to fill the openings in the labour market. The...

