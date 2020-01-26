Tech sector is long on jobs, but short on office space

The biggest challenge facing the tech sector – and arguably the economy as a whole – during this election campaign comes down to one number: 3,000.
There are plenty of ways to get to 3,000. But the relevant sum in this case is 8,000 minus 5,000.
Why? Because 8,000 is the estimated number of people with science, technology, engineering and maths (Stem) degrees required to graduate every year in order to fill the openings in the labour market. The...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team