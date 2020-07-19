Protest technology and the new digital Cold War

We are in the midst of a new technological revolution which started with the invention of the internet, the world’s biggest copying machine, and its enhancement through smartphones. It has impacted politics and culture across the world, and has been effectively taken up by protest movements amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.
Whether we are witnessing a new revolutionary era remains hard to know but, from Hong Kong to the United States and many other countries, technology...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team