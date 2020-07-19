Sunday July 19, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Protest technology and the new digital Cold War

All across the world, state-of-the-art digital technology is being deployed to get huge numbers of people out onto the streets. But who’s really pulling the strings?

19th July, 2020
3
Protesters light up their mobile phones as they take part in a rally in Hong Kong last month. Picture: Getty

We are in the midst of a new technological revolution which started with the invention of the internet, the world’s biggest copying machine, and its enhancement through smartphones. It has impacted politics and culture across the world, and has been effectively taken up by protest movements amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

Whether we are witnessing a new revolutionary era remains hard to know but, from Hong Kong to the United States and many other countries, technology...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Tech View: British Huawei ban will hobble global 5G rollout

The decision to oust the most advanced provider of next-generation technology puts the whole world on the back foot

Emmet Ryan | 8 hours ago

We have the app, now we need to get the message to check in daily

Covid Tracker Ireland has been designed to be as user friendly, and as minimally annoying, as possible, but for it to succeed, we need to do more than simply download it

Emmet Ryan | 1 week ago

Tech View: The coming normal: handling the office/remote work split

As businesses slowly reopen, getting everyone back to work will be harder than it was to just send everyone home

Emmet Ryan | 2 weeks ago