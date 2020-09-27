Netflix’s Social Dilemma is a just a shallow apology tour

Netflix’s attempt to match the drama and relevance of its 2019 effort, the Great Hack, with its latest dive into the murky mechanics of social media has fallen flat and with good reason.

As a piece of film-making, the recently released Social Dilemma tries to take a drama-documentary approach, but neither element has enough to deliver anything worth watching.

The core documentary, featuring a string of talking heads, involves a quasi-apology tour from those...