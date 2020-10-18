Pádraig Hennessy is an essential worker. All of his clients are too. The co-founder of Terra Nutritech has been able to continue doing his job with a degree of normalcy and he’s grateful for it.

He’s also imaginative when it comes to describing just what it is that his company makes. “It’s like an espresso machine that puts Berocca for cows into water,” Hennessy told the Business Post....