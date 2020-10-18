Sunday October 18, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

‘It’s like an espresso machine that puts Berocca for cows into water’

The co-founder of Terra Nutritech, which supplements animal feed for farmers, says it is setting its sights on US, Canadian and African markets

Emmet Ryan

Technology Correspondent

@emmetjryan
18th October, 2020
Padraig Hennessy, co-founder of Terra Nutritech. Picture: Lorraine O’Sullivan

Pádraig Hennessy is an essential worker. All of his clients are too. The co-founder of Terra Nutritech has been able to continue doing his job with a degree of normalcy and he’s grateful for it.

He’s also imaginative when it comes to describing just what it is that his company makes. “It’s like an espresso machine that puts Berocca for cows into water,” Hennessy told the Business Post....

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Amazon targeting Irish SMEs to sell goods on its site

The web retail giant has also launched its own delivery service in Dublin this month

Aaron Rogan | 5 hours ago

Tech View: Gaming could be a hero to the economy

If Paschal Donohoe follows through on his budget promise to support gaming here, it could witness an even greater boom than the film industry

Emmet Ryan | 1 day ago

Tech View: Nothing to fear from Crispr – in the right hands

The genetic editing tool, whose makers were awarded a Nobel Prize last week, is only as dangerous as the people using it

Emmet Ryan | 1 week ago