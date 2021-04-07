Irish firms slower than others to invest in cybersecurity, survey finds

Irish businesses are slower off the mark than those in many other countries when it comes to addressing cybersecurity threats, an industry expert has warned.

An international survey by PwC has found that 30 per cent of Irish firms planned to add full-time cybersecurity personnel over the next year, compared to 51 per cent globally.

Some 55 per cent of Irish businesses, however, said they planned to increase their cybersecurity budget. This suggests that companies are relying...