Irish firms slower than others to invest in cybersecurity, survey finds

Less than a third of businesses here plan to add full-time staff to address hacking threats, compared to more than half of companies globally, according to PwC

Eva Short
7th April, 2021
The Covid-19 pandemic has forced many businesses to migrate online, providing more potential access points for cybercriminals

Irish businesses are slower off the mark than those in many other countries when it comes to addressing cybersecurity threats, an industry expert has warned.

An international survey by PwC has found that 30 per cent of Irish firms planned to add full-time cybersecurity personnel over the next year, compared to 51 per cent globally.

Some 55 per cent of Irish businesses, however, said they planned to increase their cybersecurity budget. This suggests that companies are relying...

