Friday October 2, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Interview: The Olympic rower steering Google through the challenges of Covid

Matt Brittin is proud of how the search engine giant has helped to support individuals and businesses during the pandemic

Emmet Ryan

Technology Correspondent

@emmetjryan
2nd October, 2020
Matt Brittin, Google’s president of business and operations in EMEA, saw huge shifts in what people were searching for once the pandemic hit. Photo: Pirhana Photography

Matt Brittin has a little reminder in his home office of where he’d rather be. A large G, the Google logo, sits proudly on the shelf of the company’s president of business and operations in EMEA, but it’s no replacement for the buzz of office life.

Everybody faced challenges when the pandemic hit in March, but few had quite the spread of responsibilities as the man charged with leading...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Netflix’s Social Dilemma is a just a shallow apology tour

The murky mechanics of social media deserve our attention, but this attempt at a drama-documentary features a drama-free string of talking heads who had lesser known roles in the development of the media platforms we use today

Emmet Ryan | 5 days ago

Tech View: Irish firm is helping defend our planet against asteroids

Space agencies are working on preventing a threat before it arises and sensor technology company InnaLabs is playing its part

Emmet Ryan | 1 week ago

Ericsson’s man at the heart of making 5G matter worldwide

Denis Dullea, who is based at the company’s campus in Athlone, predicts there will be 2.5 billion 5G subscribers by 2025

Emmet Ryan | 2 weeks ago