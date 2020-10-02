Interview: The Olympic rower steering Google through the challenges of Covid

Matt Brittin has a little reminder in his home office of where he’d rather be. A large G, the Google logo, sits proudly on the shelf of the company’s president of business and operations in EMEA, but it’s no replacement for the buzz of office life.
Everybody faced challenges when the pandemic hit in March, but few had quite the spread of responsibilities as the man charged with leading...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team