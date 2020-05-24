Sunday May 24, 2020
Ian Lucey: ‘Aladdin’s genie is out of the bottle when it comes to working from home’

The software entrepreneur expects most workers not to go back to the office five days a week when the pandemic is finally over – a shift which his new software business Gipsy is well placed to capitalise on

Emmet Ryan

Technology Correspondent

@emmetjryan
24th May, 2020
Ian Lucey, founder of Gipsy: the company’s wifi security device has been a hit with remote workers. Picture: John Allen

Better known for investing and having backed 150 companies, Ian Lucey has gone from selling an idea to selling hardware, although he is still building the story around a concept.

Lucey’s new business, Gipsy, was conceived well before the current Covid-19 crisis but sales have taken off since the bulk of the nation was told to work from home. Gipsy’s product is designed to secure a wifi network at the router, an add-on that enables private...

