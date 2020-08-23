Sunday August 23, 2020
HPE and Interxion meeting demand for cloud services

The two firms expect to see particular interest from the public sector and from small businesses that have developed entirely in the cloud

Emmet Ryan

Technology Correspondent

@emmetjryan
23rd August, 2020
Maeve Culloty, managing director of HPE, said the need to increase business agility throughout the Covid-19 crisis was putting more pressure on businesses. Photo: Jill O’Meara

A jump in demand for cloud services due to the pandemic has led to an increased partnership between Hewlett-Packard Enterprise (HPE) and Interxion.

The collaboration involves HPE’s Greenlake cloud service working through Interxion’s data centres.

“Companies are struggling with deciding how to maintain their IT services,” Maeve Culloty, managing director of HPE, told the Business Post.

