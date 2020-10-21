High five: Nasa probe doesn’t miss a beat

Humanity has come a long way in the last 200 or so years. On this day in 1805, this was the peak of communication: 253, 269, 863, 261, 471, 958, 220, 370, 4, 21, 19, 24.

Those were the flag codes the HMS Victory sent at the Battle of Trafalgar, meaning: for England expects that every man shall do his duty. It’s worth noting that at least one captain on another ship wondered what Nelson thought they had been doing up to then.

