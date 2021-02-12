Subscribe Today
Facebook is willing to remove anti-vax content beyond Covid-19

The social network reported huge increases in the amount of hate speech, bullying and harassment it took down from its site in the final quarter of 2020

Emmet Ryan

 Technology Correspondent @emmetjryan
12th February, 2021
Facebook reported an increase from four million to 6.4 million pieces of organised hate content removed in Q4 of 2020. Picture: Getty

The amount of bullying and harassment content removed by Facebook moderators almost doubled in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to the preceding quarter. Some 6.3 million pieces of content were taken down in the last three months of the year compared to 3.5 million in the third quarter.

The social network also reported an increase from four million to 6.4 million pieces of organised hate content removed, and the number of pieces of hate speech removed rose...

