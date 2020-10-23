Friday October 23, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Facebook Dating is here but it’s awfully lonely on the social network

With virtual dating the only acceptable form right now, Emmet Ryan checked out Facebook’s newly arrived dating app but there wasn’t much going on there and for once it wasn’t him

Emmet Ryan

Technology Correspondent

@emmetjryan
23rd October, 2020
It remains to be seen whether Facebook will be any match for Match Group, which owns Tinder, Plenty of Fish and many other dating platforms

Facebook’s first effort at launching its dating service in Ireland stumbled hard.

The social network had planned to roll out Facebook Dating here for Valentine’s Day earlier this year, back in those halcyon days when meeting people in public was a normal thing. But the Data Protection Commissioner sharply put a stop to the plan as it hadn’t been informed of the planned launch in adequate time and the rollout was delayed....

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Analysis: The curious case of PayPal’s crypto play

Volatile assets like Bitcoin and established companies such as PayPal make for an odd match, but it’s one that could pay dividends

Emmet Ryan | 1 day ago

High five: Nasa probe doesn’t miss a beat

Osiris-Rex already had a name like a Soundcloud rapper, and the probe showed some serious swag on Tuesday as it dapped up an asteroid. But why does this intergalactic happening matter back on Earth?

Emmet Ryan | 2 days ago

Amazon targeting Irish SMEs to sell goods on its site

The web retail giant has also launched its own delivery service in Dublin this month

Aaron Rogan | 5 days ago