Subscribe Today
Log In

Tech Insight

Explainer: What’s happening with Google and Facebook in Australia, and what does it mean for us?

The tech giants have reacted wildly differently to the Australian government’s pressure to force them to pay media companies but this is far from a simple story

Emmet Ryan

 Technology Correspondent @emmetjryan
19th February, 2021
Explainer: What’s happening with Google and Facebook in Australia, and what does it mean for us?
In Ireland the issue of tech companies paying for news will be addressed in Ireland at the Future of Media Commission. Picture: Getty

The drip feed of announcements by Google over the course of the week that it was tying up payment deals with increasingly larger Australian media organisations, the last being Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp, generated ample reaction before Facebook took a completely different approach.

On Wednesday evening news left Facebook in Australia. That is to say, all news. News from Australian publishers can’t be viewed anywhere in the world on Facebook. And no news...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

The two highest of Netflix’s three price tiers are going up from March, so viewers will have to pay more to watch shows like the Queen‘s Gambit

Tech View: Netflix’s price hike is a gamble as our choice grows

Tech Insight Emmet Ryan 5 days ago
Facebook reported an increase from four million to 6.4 million pieces of organised hate content removed in Q4 of 2020. Picture: Getty

Facebook is willing to remove anti-vax content beyond Covid-19

Tech Insight Emmet Ryan 1 week ago
Mark Zuckerberg, chief executive of Facebook: in deciding to ban Donald Trump from the platforms, Facebook accepted that it was a publisher

Malcolm Byrne: State must get up to date on tech regulation

Tech Insight Malcolm Byrne 1 week ago
Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, is to step down as chief executive, meaning he leaves the leadership role on a high while avoiding some of the controversies the company has had to deal with. Photo: Getty

Tech View: What’s next for Amazon as Bezos steps down?

Tech Insight Emmet Ryan 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1