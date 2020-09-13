Ericsson’s man at the heart of making 5G matter worldwide

Like the rest of us, Denis Dullea was left wondering what to do when everything shut down in March. Unlike most of us, however, his role was key to making sure everything kept going during the crisis. Every phone, Zoom or Teams call likely had his hand in it to some degree.

Dullea is head of Product Development Unit OSS (operations support systems) at Ericsson in Athlone. It’s a long title, but essentially it means...