‘Digital transformation hasn’t become a nice-to-have – it’s become essential’

The pandemic affected Gavin Fox in a way familiar to many: he was made redundant. It happened in April and he had to adapt.
“I was at home but my wife was working full-time. She is a frontline worker, so she was out of the house. It relieved a lot of the stress in me not having work,” he said.
Having been in human resources (HR) technology for years, the particular circumstances created...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team