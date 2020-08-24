Monday August 24, 2020
Comment: Zuckerberg’s TikTok moves will not impress young users

The timing of the Facebook chief executive’s lobbying against the Chinese company seems cynical in light of his plan to launch a rival function on Instagram

Emmet Ryan

Technology Correspondent

@emmetjryan
24th August, 2020
Mark Zuckerberg, chief executive of Facebook, told US politicians he was concerned that TikTok threatened citizens’ privacy. Picture: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

Optics matter – anyone paying attention to the news over the last week or so in Ireland could tell you that. But Mark Zuckerberg might need a reminder, given the latest controversy in which he has needlessly landed himself.

A speech given by the Facebook chief executive last autumn, in which he warned about the threats to privacy caused by TikTok, the Chinese social media app that has exploded in popularity worldwide over the...

