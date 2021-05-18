Comment: Google I/O lacked that one big thing

Sundar Pichai greeted the virtual attendees of I/O, Google’s big annual get-together, from a garden. The chief executive of Alphabet, Google’s parent company, had an audience, a small one, all spaced on lawn chairs.

Sporting a groomed pandemic beard, Pichai naturally led his address with a focus on the work Google is doing to aid with pandemic relief, particularly around information distribution.

The first big announcement was the decision to...