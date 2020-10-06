Tuesday October 6, 2020
Comment: Black hole research is an apt 2020 Nobel Prize winner

Andrea Ghez is the fourth woman to ever receive the prize for physics – and the second in three years

Emmet Ryan

Technology Correspondent

@emmetjryan
6th October, 2020
Nothing can escape a black hole which makes it a good analogy for 2020. Picture: Getty

In a year that has largely been terrible, with the potential to get worse, it’s only proper that research into one of the most powerful destructive forces in the universe was awarded the Nobel Prize in physics.

This year’s gong was shared by Roger Penrose, Reinhard Genzel and Andrea Ghez. Penrose was honoured for his work to prove that black holes are an inevitable result of Einstein’s theory of relativity, while Genzel and...

