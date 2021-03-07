Subscribe Today
Challenge now is to reverse the decline of women in tech

The pandemic hasn‘t helped, but the expected recovery process could be seen as an opportunity to encourage cultural change and draw more women into Stem-related careers

Emmet Ryan

 Technology Correspondent @emmetjryan
7th March, 2021
Challenge now is to reverse the decline of women in tech
Alana Devitt of Accenture: ‘When someone comes in who looks and sounds like you, and they are doing these big technical roles, it definitely helps.’ Photo:Barry Cronin

Alana Devitt didn‘t see herself working in the science, technology, engineering and maths (Stem) sector when she began studying marketing at Maynooth University. But her view changed when she completed a work experience placement with Enterprise Ireland as part of her degree programme.

“My mentor in EI ran marketing campaigns which had a lot of technical aspects around search engine optimisation,” Devitt said, explaining how she ended up working in Accenture in a...

