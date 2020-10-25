Brothers’ homework app was inspired by fitness trackers

One is a dairy farmer, the other a maths teacher, together they plan to change the way everyone studies. The Lynch brothers, John and Carl, have far from traditional tech backgrounds but their app Ekker might be exactly what parents need as the country endures another lockdown.
The business provides a new way to help young people study. It works like a fitness tracker, providing advice and tracking to improve the quality of their work....
