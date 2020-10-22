Thursday October 22, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Analysis: The curious case of PayPal’s crypto play

Volatile assets like Bitcoin and established companies such as PayPal make for an odd match, but it’s one that could pay dividends

Emmet Ryan

Technology Correspondent

@emmetjryan
22nd October, 2020
Challenger payments providers such as Revolut and Square have long permitted the use of crypto currencies such as Bitcoin but PayPal’s decision is a big change in direction. Picture: Getty

PayPal has announced it will start allowing some crypto currencies to be stored and moved, but the reasoning behind the move is tough to comprehend.

Challenger payments providers such as Revolut and Square have long permitted the use of crypto currencies but PayPal’s decision is a big change in direction. The process will start rolling out in the US over the next few weeks, with Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash (a spin-off from Bitcoin)...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

High five: Nasa probe doesn’t miss a beat

Osiris-Rex already had a name like a Soundcloud rapper, and the probe showed some serious swag on Tuesday as it dapped up an asteroid. But why does this intergalactic happening matter back on Earth?

Emmet Ryan | 1 day ago

Amazon targeting Irish SMEs to sell goods on its site

The web retail giant has also launched its own delivery service in Dublin this month

Aaron Rogan | 4 days ago

‘It’s like an espresso machine that puts Berocca for cows into water’

The co-founder of Terra Nutritech, which supplements animal feed for farmers, says it is setting its sights on US, Canadian and African markets

Emmet Ryan | 4 days ago