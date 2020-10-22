Analysis: The curious case of PayPal’s crypto play

PayPal has announced it will start allowing some crypto currencies to be stored and moved, but the reasoning behind the move is tough to comprehend.

Challenger payments providers such as Revolut and Square have long permitted the use of crypto currencies but PayPal’s decision is a big change in direction. The process will start rolling out in the US over the next few weeks, with Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash (a spin-off from Bitcoin)...