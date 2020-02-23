Sunday February 23, 2020
Amazon needs to break the circle of Ring surveillance risks

The web retail giant is trying to address privacy issues afflicting ‘the world’s most controversial doorbell’

Emmet Ryan

Technology Correspondent

@emmetjryan
23rd February, 2020
Ring is a home security and entry system that has earned understandable concern from privacy experts

Amazon is seeking to address ongoing privacy concerns with its latest update to its Ring device. Also known as the world’s most controversial doorbell, Ring is a home security and entry system that has earned understandable concern from privacy experts.

Amazon has introduced two-factor authentication to Ring and all apps linked to it. Essentially, this is designed to get around the problem of users tending to have the same password for multiple devices.

